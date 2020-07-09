91°
NFL excluding media from locker rooms, banning post-game jersey swaps in effort to stave off virus

48 minutes 13 seconds ago Thursday, July 09 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

The NFL announced a slew of new restrictions for the 2020 season as teams continue off-season planning despite a resurgence in coronavirus cases nationwide.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero is reporting that the league will ban post-game interactions between opposing teams, which will put a hold on the tradition of players exchanging jerseys after a game. 

The NFL is taking other steps to cut back on players' non-essential contact with people outside the team. That includes a ban on media in locker rooms, a suspension of on-field fan seating and a requirement for teams to travel to stadiums by bus.

It was previously announced that some stadiums, including the Superdome, will also close off its seating nearest the field.

