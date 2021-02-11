NFL coach on admin leave following crash that left small child in critical condition

An NFL coach has been placed on administrative leave following his involvement in a motor vehicle crash that left a child in critical condition.

According to CNN, Kansas City Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid is no longer employed by the team.

Reports by ESPN and the NFL Network confirm that Reid was placed on leave after a Feb. 4 wreck left a 5-year-old girl in critical condition with a brain injury.

According to CNN, NFL sources also informed ESPN and the NFL Network that the 35-year-old's contract expired after the team's loss in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Chiefs said they were in the process of gathering information on the incident and would "continue to assist local authorities as requested."

"Our focus remains on (the girl) and her family. We have reached out to the family to offer our support and resources to them during this difficult time, and we will continue to pray for her recovery," the Chiefs said.

The three-vehicle crash occurred last Thursday night when Kansas City, Missouri, police said a Chevrolet Impala was disabled on the ramp of Interstate 435, and the driver called family members for assistance. When the family members arrived and parked their Chevrolet Traverse near the disabled car, a Dodge Ram truck, which was allegedly driven by Reid, hit both vehicles.

A 4-year-old and 5-year-old in the Traverse were rushed to a local hospital and the 5-year-old sustained life-threatening injuries, police said.

A GoFundMe was created by Tiffany Verhulst, the 5-year-old girl's aunt, on behalf of her mother.

The drivers of the Impala and Traverse were not injured, police said.

Ried is under investigation for impairment, according to the police incident report. A family member confirmed that Reid was also injured during the wreck, sustaining injuries that required surgery.

Reid told a responding officer that he had consumed "two to three" drinks after the officer observed an odor of alcohol "emanating" from Reid as well as "bloodshot and red" eyes. Reid also told the police that he takes the prescription drug Adderall, according to a search warrant first obtained by CNN affiliate KSHB.

The officer conducted a field sobriety test and noted signs of impairment, the warrant states. Reid was taken to a local hospital after complaining of stomach pain.

Reid has not been charged with any crime.