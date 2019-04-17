73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

NFL announces Saints 2019 schedule

2 hours 24 minutes 54 seconds ago Wednesday, April 17 2019 Apr 17, 2019 April 17, 2019 7:16 PM April 17, 2019 in Sports
Source: WBRZ TV
By: Michael Cauble

The New Orleans Saints announced today their 2019 regular season schedule that is hilighted by a pair of Monday Night games and a road trip back to face off against the Los Angeles Rams. 

The Saints kick off their campaign at home on Monday night, September 9 against the Houston Texans.

The Saints will open their season at home for the second consecutive season, when they play the Texans on Monday Night Football (6:10 p.m. CT), marking the first time they open at home on Monday night since 1990 (September 10, 1990 vs. San Francisco).

Seven of the Saints’ 16 games will be against teams that finished with a winning percentage of .500 or better in 2018, with contests against six 2018 playoff clubs – Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles and Seattle.

The Saints will have their open date in week nine of the NFL calendar. 

New Orleans’s eight road games in 2019 will have the team travel 16,960 miles (roundtrip) away from home after they traveled a total of 13,734 miles (roundtrip) in 2018. The longest trip will be the Week 3 trek to Seattle (5,428 miles roundtrip). 

2019 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS PRESEASON SCHEDULE

(All times CENTRAL)

Date                         Opponent                                                                        Kickoff                                 TV             

Aug. 9                    MINNESOTA VIKINGS                                                    7:00 p.m.         FOX 8/Raycom Media

Aug. 18                  at Los Angeles Chargers                                                3:00 p.m.         CBS

Aug. 24                  at New York Jets                                                             6:30 p.m.         FOX 8/Raycom Media

Aug. 29                  MIAMI DOLPHINS                                                          7:00 p.m.         FOX 8/Raycom Media

 

2019 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

(All times CENTRAL)

Date                      Opponent                                                                        Kickoff                                  TV                

Sept. 9                  HOUSTON TEXANS (Monday)                                         6:10 p.m.                         ESPN

Sept. 15                at Los Angeles Rams                                                          3:25 p.m.                          FOX

Sept. 22                at Seattle Seahawks                                                           3:25 p.m.                          CBS

Sept. 29                DALLAS COWBOYS                                                             7:20 p.m.                         NBC

Oct. 6                    TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS                                               Noon                                 FOX

Oct. 13                  at Jacksonville Jaguars                                                       Noon                                 CBS

Oct. 20                 at Chicago Bears                                                                  3:25 p.m.                          FOX

Oct. 27                 ARIZONA CARDINALS                                                         Noon                                 CBS

Nov. 3                  BYE

Nov. 10                ATLANTA FALCONS                                                             Noon                                FOX

Nov. 17                at Tampa Bay Buccaneers                                                  Noon                                FOX

Nov. 24               CAROLINA PANTHERS                                                         Noon                                FOX

Nov. 28               at Atlanta Falcons (Thursday)                                            7:20 p.m.                          NBC

Dec. 8                  SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS                                                      Noon                                 FOX

Dec. 16                INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (Monday)                                     7:15 p.m.                          ESPN

Dec. 22                at Tennessee Titans                                                            Noon                                 FOX

Dec. 29                at Carolina Panthers                                                           Noon                                 FOX

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days