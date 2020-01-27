Next round of showers by Tuesday night

An active weather pattern will continue through the week. Expect fast, west to east moving disturbances to bring rounds of rain about every 48 hours. See "the explanation" below for why this pattern is occurring.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: There was minimal drying from the rain system on Sunday and low level moisture at the surface allowed fog to develop. The fog should dissipate by late morning with some sunshine around for the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Overnight will be mostly clear with some patchy clouds and fog possible late. Lows will be in the mid 40s.

Up Next: Tuesday will bring similar temperatures to Monday and gradually increasing clouds. Then, the next storm system will approach during the evening hours.

Overnight into Wednesday, expect scattered showers and a limited chance of thunderstorms. We will be between systems again on Thursday, before another low pressure approaches late Thursday through early Saturday. This one should be slightly stronger than its predecessor, but will still only produce isolated to scattered showers. Conditions should be drying out for the weekend.

THE EXPLANATION:

The jet stream continues to be oriented from west to east with a short wave pattern across the southern third of the United States. The result of this setup is an active, but low impact weather pattern. Longer wavelengths tend more pronounced temperatures swings and therefore a greater clash in air masses and stronger storm systems. So, the positive tradeoff for dealing with rain every few days is not well above average warmth or cold and no severe weather. The next disturbance in this active pattern will be a shortwave trough of low pressure moving from northern Texas across Louisiana and into Florida Tuesday night into Wednesday. This system will bring another round of showers and isolated thunderstorms to the region. Most of the activity will occur Tuesday night and Wednesday morning with drying from west to east on Wednesday afternoon. The next respite will be on Thursday with yet another weak disturbance to push through on Friday before a mainly dry and quiet weekend.

--Josh

