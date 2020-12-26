Next COVID case update from La. health officials coming Sunday

THURSDAY: The state reported 2,562 new cases Thursday. Hospitalizations dropped to 1,633 but patients needing a ventilator increased slightly to 199. Deaths increased by 46 to 7,272 Thursday. The positivity rate Thursday was about 9.2%, on par with the week.

The state will not update case information Friday, taking the day off for Christmas. New case information will be released Sunday at noon here.

WEDNESDAY: Louisiana reported 2,976 new COVID cases Wednesday. The new cases were found in more than 32,000 tests; The positivity rate was about 9%. Hospitalizations increased again Wednesday to 1,675. Of those in the hospital, 196 needed a ventilator, also an increase Wednesday. The state reported 68 new deaths Wednesday for a total of 7,226 since the pandemic began. As of Wednesday, the total COVID cases since March were at 293,934; More than 247,500 people have recovered from the virus. As of Wednesday, 22,108 doses of a COVID vaccine have been administered. Vaccine information will be updated twice a week as of December 22, the first day the new information was revealed.

TUESDAY: Louisiana reported 3,705 new COVID cases Tuesday. The new cases were found in more than 46,000 tests; The positivity rate Tuesday was about 8%. Hospitalizations increased again Tuesday to 1,647. Of those in the hospital, 181 needed a ventilator, also an increase Tuesday. The state reported 51 new deaths Tuesday for a total of 7,158 since the pandemic began. As of Tuesday, the total COVID cases since March were at 290,960; More than 232,000 people have recovered from the virus.

As of Tuesday, 22,108 doses of a COVID vaccine have been administered. Vaccine information will be updated twice a week as of December 22, the first day the new information was revealed.

MONDAY: Louisiana reported 1,111 new COVID cases Monday on a little more than 12,000 tests - a relatively low number compared to previous days. Monday, there were 65 additional deaths in Louisiana for a total of 7,107 since March. There were1,590 COVID patients in the hospital Monday, an increase from the weekend. Of those in the hospital, 174 patients needed a ventilator, also an increase from the weekend. The positivity rate was about 9.2% Monday.

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon Sunday-Friday; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

As of December 22, the state will begin to report vaccine information twice a week.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Thursday (12/24):

Ascension: 7,395 cases / 114 deaths

Assumption: 1,276 cases / 26 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 24,434 cases / 564 deaths

East Feliciana: 2,392 cases / 90 deaths

Iberville: 2,561 cases / 70 deaths

Livingston: 8,260 cases / 117 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 1,811 cases / 56 deaths

St. Helena: 666 cases / 4 deaths

St. James: 1,253 cases / 43 deaths

Tangipahoa: 8,598 cases / 170 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 1,730 cases / 47 deaths

West Feliciana: 907 cases / 25 deaths

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

