81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

News organizations push for opioid data to be made public

5 years 1 month 1 week ago Tuesday, July 10 2018 Jul 10, 2018 July 10, 2018 9:45 AM July 10, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

News organizations are pushing for the public release of data detailing the distribution of prescription opioids throughout the U.S.

The records could give insight into how drug manufacturers and distributors contributed to the addiction and overdose crisis. The federal government provided the information to the parties involved in hundreds of federal lawsuits filed by local governments against the drug industry.

In filings Monday, The Washington Post and HD Media, which owns The Charleston Gazette-Mail in West Virginia, asked a federal judge to allow the information to be released publicly. The Post said releasing the data would not disclose the individuals who received the drugs but would bring public accountability.

Trending News

Drug manufacturers, distributors and the federal government object to making the information public, partly because doing so could jeopardize trade secrets.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days