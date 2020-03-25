81°
Latest Weather Blog
News 2 Investigates: Forgotten Firehouses
BATON ROUGE - The city of Baton Rouge recently built six new firehouses, leaving neighborhoods littered with blighted old buildings.
WBRZ uncovered evidence of sexual acts and criminal activity in and around the Forgotten Firehouses.
Now residents are burning for something to be done with the boarded buildings. Officials admit that there is an issue. So what are their plans to fix the problem?
News 2 Investigates: "Forgotten Firehouses." Thursday on WBRZ, News 2 at Ten.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Neighborhood finds safe, creative way to interact during outbreak
-
WATCH: Joe Burrow shares message about flattening the curve, ends with "Geaux...
-
The National Guard assisting Baton Rouge food bank; packing emergency meals
-
Ascension DPW employees sent home to stay healthy for now, parish-wide unemployment...
-
Wednesday's Health Report