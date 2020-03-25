81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
News 2 Investigates: Forgotten Firehouses

6 years 7 months 2 weeks ago Monday, August 05 2013
Source: WBRZ

BATON ROUGE - The city of Baton Rouge recently built six new firehouses, leaving neighborhoods littered with blighted old buildings.

WBRZ uncovered evidence of sexual acts and criminal activity in and around the Forgotten Firehouses.

Now residents are burning for something to be done with the boarded buildings. Officials admit that there is an issue. So what are their plans to fix the problem?

News 2 Investigates: "Forgotten Firehouses." Thursday on WBRZ, News 2 at Ten.

 

