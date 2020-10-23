80°
Newborn reported missing from Monroe hospital safely returned to officials
OUACHITA PARISH - Authorities say an infant reported missing in Monroe has been found.
According to Louisiana State Police, a male newborn named Travis Hargrove, Jr. was safely returned to St. Francis Medical Center in good health on Friday morning.
The baby had been reported missing after Travis Hargrove, a man who may be the child's father, allegedly took him from St. Francis Medical Center, late Thursday night, just after 11:20 p.m.
For any questions, contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 318-329-1200.
