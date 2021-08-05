88°
Newborn died from fentanyl overdose; mom allegedly used drugs before breastfeeding
KENNER - The mother of a baby that died just days after being born is now charged in the newborn's death.
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said Thursday that Lana Cristina, 28, was booked for second-degree murder in the death of her 4-day-old child.
The baby died June 10 after Cristina called 911 from a hotel in Harvey early that morning because the child was not breathing. The baby was pronounced dead at a hospital that same morning.
Toxicology results from blood taken during the baby's autopsy later revealed the newborn died from a fentanyl overdose. Deputies spoke with Cristina, who admitted to using drugs before breastfeeding her child.
She was arrested Wednesday evening and booked into the Jefferson Parish jail.
