Newborn died from fentanyl overdose; mom allegedly used drugs before breastfeeding

KENNER - The mother of a baby that died just days after being born is now charged in the newborn's death.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said Thursday that Lana Cristina, 28, was booked for second-degree murder in the death of her 4-day-old child.

The baby died June 10 after Cristina called 911 from a hotel in Harvey early that morning because the child was not breathing. The baby was pronounced dead at a hospital that same morning.

Toxicology results from blood taken during the baby's autopsy later revealed the newborn died from a fentanyl overdose. Deputies spoke with Cristina, who admitted to using drugs before breastfeeding her child.

She was arrested Wednesday evening and booked into the Jefferson Parish jail.