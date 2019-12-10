New Zealand volcano kills six, leaves most survivors with severe burns

Photo: ABC News

NEW ZEALAND – The Monday morning eruption of a volcano on New Zealand’s White Island has resulted in six deaths and severe injuries to most survivors.

According to CNN, nearly all patients who were hurt during the eruption suffered extensive burns to their bodies and lungs.

New Zealand’s Ministry of Health Spokesman, Pete Watson, reports that every burn unit in the country is at full capacity as medical personnel attempt to treat all who were hurt by volcanic ash and gas.

Out of the 31 injured who remain under hospital care, 27 had burns to at least 30% of their bodies and many also have inhalation burns that necessitate airway support.

Authorities are still in the process of gathering information related to deceased victims, injured survivors, and those who've been declared missing.