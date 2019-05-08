77°
New York Yankees send wreath after officer killed in Biloxi

Wednesday, May 08 2019
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. - It appears a New York baseball team sent a wreath in memory of a Biloxi officer who was killed over the weekend.

Officer Robert McKeithen was shot Sunday outside a police station in Mississippi. The suspect, Darian Atkinson, was arrested Monday. He was charged with capital murder.

His brother, Darian Tawan Atkinson, was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact.

A memorial was set up in honor of McKeithen.

Countless flowers and wreaths covered McKeithen's patrol unit, including one from the New York Yankees.

