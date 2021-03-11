New York Police search for Riker's Island Prison inmate who was accidentally released

NEW YORK - New York authorities are searching for an inmate who was mistakenly released from a prison in the Bronx.

According to CNN, 26-year-old Christopher Buggs was released Tuesday (March 9) from Riker's Island Prison, despite the fact that a judge had recently denied his request to be released.

Buggs was behind bars for a 2018 arrest in connection with a second-degree murder charge and appealed for release during a February 16 virtual hearing. However, as previously mentioned, the judge denied this petition.

Upon learning of the denial, Buggs did not react well. The 26-year-old reportedly lost his temper and began shouting expletives at the judge.

The judge responded by holding Buggs in contempt of court and sentencing him to 30 days.

But Buggs was released this past Tuesday, after only around two-thirds of his contempt of court sentence was served.

CNN cites a source as confirming that this was an inappropriate action on the part of Riker's Island Prison.

The source says that due to Buggs being remanded, or sent back into the custody of the prison, without bail on second-degree murder charges since 2018, he should not have been released.

The news outlet goes on to say that shortly after his mistaken release on Tuesday, the New York Police Department re-released a request for the public to help locate Buggs.

"We are aware of this incident and a full investigation into how this happened is underway," said DOC Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Peter Thorne. "Right now we are working with our law enforcement partners to return this‎ individual to custody."

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday that the event is being "fully investigated."

"We are going to put additional safeguards in place to make sure it never happens. It's very frustrating," he said. "In the meantime we have a high level of confidence that he will be re-apprehended shortly."

As of Thursday (March 11) morning, Buggs is still at large.