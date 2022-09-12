New York police find three children unresponsive on shoreline; questioning woman believed to be mother

86°
2 hours 56 minutes 50 seconds ago Monday, September 12 2022 Sep 12, 2022 September 12, 2022 9:49 AM September 12, 2022 in News
Source: CNN
By: Sarah Lawrence
CONEY ISLAND, N.Y. - Three children were found dead on a New York shoreline, and police are questioning a woman believed to be their mother. 

Reportedly, someone called the NYPD early Monday morning and said they were concerned about a family member possibly harming her three children. Police found the woman around 2 a.m. "despondent" and soaking wet with her children nowhere to be found. 

Around 4:42 a.m., police found the three children on a Coney Island shoreline, about two miles from where the woman was first contacted. They were unresponsive and later pronounced dead.

NYPD officers are reportedly questioning the 30-year-old woman believed to be the mother of the deceased 7-year-old boy, 4-year-old girl, and 3-and-a-half-month-old girl. Police said she is "not in custody," and that there is no evidence of prior neglect or abuse. 

