New York Mets manager, Mickey Callaway, fired

2 hours 52 minutes 25 seconds ago Thursday, October 03 2019 Oct 3, 2019 October 03, 2019 11:39 AM October 03, 2019 in News
Source: New York Times
By: WBRZ Staff
Image courtesy of Associated Press

NEW YORK - Mickey Callaway's two-year tenure with the Mets ended on Thursday.

General manager, Brodie Van Wagenen, is all set to find someone else to fill the vacancy. 

Van Wagenen made a statement regarding the team's decision to fire Callaway, saying, "We want to thank Mickey for his consistent work ethic and dedication over the last two seasons, and I’m certain these characteristics will serve him well in his next opportunity. A decision like this is never easy, however, we believe it is in the best interest of the franchise at this time.”

Callaway completed his two-year tenure with a 163-161 overall record. 

