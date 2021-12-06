New York Mayor says COVID vaccine to be required of all private sector workers

NEW YORK CITY, New York - All private sector employers in New York City will fall under a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, according to a Monday announcement from the city's mayor, Bill De Blasio.

According to CNN, the requirement goes into effect December 27 and means everyone who works in the city will be subject to a vaccine mandate.

"The more universal they are, the more likely employees will say okay, it's time. I'm going to do this. Because you can't jump from one industry to another or one company to another. It's something that needs to be universal to protect all of us," De Blasio said.

In New York, children between the ages of five and 11 will now also be required to show proof of at least one shot before being allowed access to indoor dining, fitness or entertainment, the mayor announced.

Now, adults will be required to show proof of two vaccinations for those areas.

De Blasio expressed confidence that the mandates will hold up in court.

"Our health commissioner has put a series of mandates in place. They have won in court, state court, federal court every single time. And it's because they're universal and consistent. And they're about protecting the public right now from a clear and present danger," De Blasio said.