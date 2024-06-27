New York man arrested after I-12 vehicle inspection for felony child exploitation charges

HAMMOND - Louisiana State Police said they arrested a 33-year-old for child exploitation charges after a vehicle inspection Wednesday afternoon.

Harpeet Signh of South Richmond, New York, was arrested after troopers conducted a routine commercial vehicle inspection on I-12 near LA Hwy 1249. During the inspection, troopers interviewed Singh and a juvenile, and they contacted their Special Victims Unit. Afterward, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Singh.

Singh was booked in the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with juveniles.

This investigation remains active and ongoing. The juvenile was released into the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). No further information is available at this time.