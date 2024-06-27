81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New York man arrested after I-12 vehicle inspection for felony child exploitation charges

2 hours 26 minutes 42 seconds ago Thursday, June 27 2024 Jun 27, 2024 June 27, 2024 9:06 PM June 27, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

HAMMOND - Louisiana State Police said they arrested a 33-year-old for child exploitation charges after a vehicle inspection Wednesday afternoon.

Harpeet Signh of South Richmond, New York, was arrested after troopers conducted a routine commercial vehicle inspection on I-12 near LA Hwy 1249. During the inspection, troopers interviewed Singh and a juvenile, and they contacted their Special Victims Unit. Afterward, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Singh.

Singh was booked in the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with juveniles.

Trending News

This investigation remains active and ongoing. The juvenile was released into the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). No further information is available at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days