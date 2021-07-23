80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp dead following bicycling accident

1 hour 43 minutes 52 seconds ago Friday, July 23 2021 Jul 23, 2021 July 23, 2021 6:21 AM July 23, 2021 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff
Greg Knapp

SAN RAMON, California - Former 49ers and Raiders coach, Greg Knapp passed away after sustaining severe injuries in a bicycling crash, his family announced Thursday. 

Over the weekend, Knapp was on his bicycle when he collided with a driver in San Ramon, California, which is about 30 miles east of Oakland, CNN reports. 

He was in critical condition for days and reportedly passed away Thursday at 58 years of age. 

Authorities said they do not suspect drugs and/or alcohol as a factor in the incident.

Nicknamed "Knapper," the esteemed coach's most recent role in the sports arena was assistant coach to the New York Jets. 

He'd been hired by the Jets to be the passing-game specialist in January after spending the last three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons as the quarterbacks' coach. 

Prior to that, Knapp helped the Denver Broncos win the Super Bowl in the 2015 season, serving as the quarterbacks' coach for four seasons. 

Trending News

His family issued a statement regarding his death, saying: 

"Those of us who were so blessed to have known him, know that he would have wanted even this moment to be a teachable one. So this is it...'Live every day as if it's your last, and love those around you like it won't last!'"

Knapp leaves behind a score of supporters in the sports world, many of them taking to social media to mourn his passing. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days