New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp dead following bicycling accident

Greg Knapp

SAN RAMON, California - Former 49ers and Raiders coach, Greg Knapp passed away after sustaining severe injuries in a bicycling crash, his family announced Thursday.

Over the weekend, Knapp was on his bicycle when he collided with a driver in San Ramon, California, which is about 30 miles east of Oakland, CNN reports.

He was in critical condition for days and reportedly passed away Thursday at 58 years of age.

Authorities said they do not suspect drugs and/or alcohol as a factor in the incident.

Nicknamed "Knapper," the esteemed coach's most recent role in the sports arena was assistant coach to the New York Jets.

He'd been hired by the Jets to be the passing-game specialist in January after spending the last three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons as the quarterbacks' coach.

Prior to that, Knapp helped the Denver Broncos win the Super Bowl in the 2015 season, serving as the quarterbacks' coach for four seasons.

His family issued a statement regarding his death, saying:

"Those of us who were so blessed to have known him, know that he would have wanted even this moment to be a teachable one. So this is it...'Live every day as if it's your last, and love those around you like it won't last!'"

Knapp leaves behind a score of supporters in the sports world, many of them taking to social media to mourn his passing.

“He was a tremendous football coach who achieved at the highest levels of our game, but more importantly he was a wonderful person who had the love, admiration and respect of those who were blessed to work with him.” - Arthur Blank



Rest In Peace, Greg Knapp. pic.twitter.com/aEJJiTliQb — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 22, 2021

The Raiders are saddened and stunned to hear of the passing of Greg Knapp, who served as offensive coordinator over two stints with the Silver and Black.



The thoughts and prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with Coach Knapp’s family during this extremely difficult time. pic.twitter.com/EdU6TGOncF — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) July 22, 2021