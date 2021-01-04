New Years fitness resolutions might present challenges to health clubs and gyms

BATON ROUGE - The first of the year is a busy time for health clubs and gyms, but the COVID-19 pandemic may affect just how many people decide to get back in the gym.

Gym membership trends have been erratic all year due to shutdowns and capacity limits on public spaces. Despite irregular patterns, gym owners like John and Christy Goodwin of Max Fitness remain optimistic for the coming weeks.

"Normally the second week of January, and the third and fourth weeks are the busiest. Once they shake the new year off, fitness is on the top of their minds and we start seeing an increase in workouts and memberships," said John Goodwin, co-owner of Max Fitness.

Fear of contracting the virus in public spaces is one good reason some are choosing to stay home, but for others who choose to attend the gym, measurements are in place to ensure the safety of everyone.

"We have sanitized wipes, sanitizing spray, we take everyone's temperature on the way in," said Goodwin.

It is still too early to tell how COVID-19 will affect the spike in new gym memberships, but health club owners have high hopes for the coming weeks.