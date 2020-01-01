New Year's Eve gunfire leads police to man's drug stash

Torry Brown

BATON ROUGE - A man firing off gunshots on New Year's Eve unwittingly led police to a drug bust.

The Baton Rouge Police Department says it responded to a home on Avenue F around 6 p.m. Tuesday. According to the department, roughly 16 shots had been fired in the area.

At the residence they found Torry Brown, 40, sitting in a wheelchair inside. A second person, identified as Willie Vessell, was on the front porch of the home and admitted to firing off a .40 cal handgun when questioned by officers.

Police found numerous spent shell casings were Vessell had been standing but also spotted a spent 9mm casing just past the door of the house, different from the ones found outside.

Officers asked permission to search the home after picking up an odor of marijuana, and Brown consented to the search.

Inside, officers found several grams of suspected heroin, a hydrocodone pill, a 9mm handgun, another handgun with three loaded magazines, a .30 cal rifle, and a used marijuana cigarette. Police also searched Brown and found bottles containing marijuana, heroin, crack cocaine and a bag containing Xanex pills. Additionally, officers found a loaded 9mm magazine in his wheelchair.

Brown, a convicted felon, was booked on numerous drug and weapons charges. Vessel, who had paperwork for his firearm, was arrested for illegal use of a weapon.