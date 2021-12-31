New Year's Eve Forecast: Muggy and warm with big changes before the weekend is over

Muggy conditions for New Year’s Eve and BIG changes on the way.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: After breaking heat records three days in a row… we are likely going to do it again. Afternoon highs will be around 82 degrees today with humid conditions and a few short-lived showers will bubble up. As we bring in the new year, it will be muggy with overnight temperatures in the low 70s and mostly cloudy skies. There might be a quick sprinkle, but conditions should be clear enough for any firework celebrations.

Up Next: New Year’s Day is when things will start to change. Saturday afternoon will be in the low 80s and then a cold front will come through. A few isolated showers will start out ahead of the front in the early afternoon. Some stronger storms capable of producing heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning will be moving in later in the evening. Any late-night plans on Saturday should account for a few showers and storms. Sunday morning is when temperatures will start dropping. Temperatures will be the warmest in the morning with a high temperature capped in the 50s. By the afternoon, it will be in the 40s and windchill will be factor. Expect temperatures to feel like the 30s all day long. Heading into Monday morning, we will likely see our first freeze with temperatures around 30°. Cool and clear conditions will continue into next week with a steady warm up. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

