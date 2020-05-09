59°
New West Feliciana football coach Hudson Fuller unsure of when he'll meet his new team thanks to COVID-19
After being Catholic's offensive coordinator for three years, Hudson Fuller finally got the opportunity he wanted. West Feliciana thought his impressive resume leading the Bears' offense was all that was needed to make him their new head football coach.
"It was a program I had admired for a long time," says Fuller.
But like his high flying offense, Fuller's new job ends with a catch. There's a good chance he won't be able to meet his new team face to face this summer and maybe even until fall camp thanks to COVID-19.
