New way to recycle beads at Mardi Gras in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - What to do with all those beads from parades during Carnival season around New Orleans?

Unwanted beads can be tossed at a big truck at the end of parades. The truck operated by the ARC of Greater New Orleans will follow most Metairie parades.

WWL-TV reported Jefferson Parish approved an ordinance allowing people to throw beads at the truck at the end of the parade. The beads will be taken to a center, and employees will repackage and resell the beads. It's part of ARC's mission to help employ people with developmental disabilities.

It's been illegal to throw things toward a parade.

Most years, there have been collection points for unwanted beads. ARC officials hope the truck will increase the amount of recycled beads from 62 tons to 100 tons.