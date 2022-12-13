63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New way to recycle beads at Mardi Gras in New Orleans

3 years 10 months 18 hours ago Monday, February 11 2019 Feb 11, 2019 February 11, 2019 10:16 AM February 11, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

Trending News

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - What to do with all those beads from parades during Carnival season around New Orleans?
  
Unwanted beads can be tossed at a big truck at the end of parades. The truck operated by the ARC of Greater New Orleans will follow most Metairie parades.
  
WWL-TV reported Jefferson Parish approved an ordinance allowing people to throw beads at the truck at the end of the parade. The beads will be taken to a center, and employees will repackage and resell the beads. It's part of ARC's mission to help employ people with developmental disabilities.
  
It's been illegal to throw things toward a parade.
  
Most years, there have been collection points for unwanted beads. ARC officials hope the truck will increase the amount of recycled beads from 62 tons to 100 tons.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days