New virus has infected over 80,000 people globally

A woman wearing face mask passes by posters about precautions against new coronavirus at a bus station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. China and South Korea on Tuesday reported more cases of a new viral illness that has been concentrated in North Asia but is causing global worry as clusters grow in the Middle East and Europe. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 80,000 people globally.

The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Tuesday in Beijing:

— Mainland China: 2,663 deaths among 77,658 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

— Hong Kong: 81 cases, 2 deaths

— Macao: 10 cases

— Japan: 850 cases, including 691 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 4 deaths

— South Korea: 893 cases, 8 deaths

— Italy: 229 cases, 7 deaths

— Singapore: 89 cases

— Iran: 61 cases, 12 deaths

— United States: 35 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China

— Thailand: 35 cases

— Taiwan: 30 cases, 1 death

— Australia: 23 cases

— Malaysia: 22

— Vietnam: 16 cases

— Germany: 16

— France: 12 cases, 1 death

— United Arab Emirates: 13 cases

— United Kingdom: 13

— Canada: 11

— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

— Kuwait: 3 cases

— India: 3

— Russia: 2

— Spain: 2

— Israel: 2

— Oman: 2

— Bahrain: 1

— Lebanon: 1

— Belgium: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1

— Egypt: 1

— Afghanistan: 1