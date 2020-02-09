64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New virus has infected more than 37,500 people globally

5 hours 39 minutes 21 seconds ago Sunday, February 09 2020 Feb 9, 2020 February 09, 2020 4:59 PM February 09, 2020 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 37,500 people globally.

The latest figures reported by global health authorities as of Sunday in Beijing:

— China: 811 deaths and 37,198 confirmed cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has had 29 cases, including one death. Macao has had 10 cases. Most of the deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.

— Japan: 96

— Singapore: 43

— Thailand: 32

— South Korea: 27

— Malaysia: 17

— Taiwan: 16

— Australia: 14

— Germany: 14

— Vietnam: 14

— United States: 12. Separately, one U.S. citizen died in China

— France: 11

— United Arab Emirates: 7

— Canada: 6

— Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death

— United Kingdom: 3

— India: 3

— Italy: 3

— Russia: 2

— Spain: 2

— Belgium: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days