New violent crimes task force arrests man with drugs, weapons in car

BATON ROUGE - Following the announcement that a brand new task force designed to respond to violent crimes would patrol Baton Rouge streets, police in that unit made an arrest.

According to Baton Rouge Police Department officials, officers made the arrest on Louise Street after 9 p.m.

Officers say a suspect was arrested after police found an assault rifle and handgun inside his vehicle. They say they also found illegal drugs.

The task force responded earlier in the evening after two people were shot on North 48th Street near Gus Young Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.