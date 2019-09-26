New video shows freak confrontation between woman & truck-stop camel

GROSSE TETE - New video obtained by WBRZ shows the moments leading to a dust-up between a camel and an out-of-state visitor at a well-known truck stop in Iberville Parish.

The video released by the Tiger Truck Stop shows Edmond and Gloria Lancaster outside the pen of Casper, the main attraction at the popular tourist spot.

The Florida couple told authorities they were tossing treats to Casper when their dog snuck into the enclosure through a gap in the fence. The couple went in after their pet, and that's when the camel became startled.

Casper is seen knocking the woman to the ground and then pinning her down with his full body. Officials said the woman eventually bit the animal's testicles in order to get the camel off.

She was hospitalized with injuries related to the incident.

The couple was issued tickets for trespassing and not having the dog on a leash.