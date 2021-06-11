NEW: Tropical Outlook has something to keep an eye on

Friday 6PM Tropical Outlook:

The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight the southwestern Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next 5 days. An area of disturbed weather in the eastern Pacific is expected to cross into the southwestern Gulf next week, and then slowly drift to the north or northwest. At that time, models are in decent agreement that a closed low may try to develop. There is a lot of uncertainty this far out in time, but would expect at least an increase in rain chances across our area late next week.

Until a circulation develops the uncertainty remains very high. If/when a circulation forms, the forecast details will become more clear. The WBRZ Weather Team will continue to bring you daily updates. Click here to visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center.