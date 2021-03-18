Latest Weather Blog
NEW: Tornado CONFIRMED in Wilkinson County on Wednesday evening
Thursday 10:35 am:
Survey results from an emergency manager in Wilkinson County, Mississippi confirm an EF0 tornado occurred at 4:06 pm on Wednesday, March 17. The tornado touched down 4 miles south-southeast of Doloroso, just west of Highway 61.
The tornado tracked from one mile and was 100 yards wide. Maximum winds were near 85 mph. The tornado was recorded by a storm chaser. Tree damage was found along the highway and off Carter Loop Road.
According to the National Weather Service, some damage may have occurred in areas not reachable by car. Updates will come with further analysis of satellite data if necessary.
WILKINSON COUNTY, MS. - An apparent tornado ripped through areas in southwest Mississippi during Wednesday's severe weather.
The tornado was reported to have touched down at Hwy. 61 North and Carter Loop Rd. in Woodville. A home was destroyed and several trees were uprooted.
Emergency crews are working on cleaning up the debris in the affected areas. Carter Loop Rd. remains closed due to the fallen trees.
No injuries were reported.
