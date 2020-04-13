Latest Weather Blog
New tool for rural communities attempting to overcome virus-related challenges
While most of the world is well-aware of how badly cities such as New York and New Orleans have been impacted by the threat of COVID-19, the federal government recognizes that many of America's rural areas are also struggling.
On Monday, Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue announced the release of a new tool meant to assist rural community leaders in navigating the recovery of their communities through virus-related complications.
The tool, which is a PDF called The COVID-19 Federal Rural Resource Guide, is a one-stop-shop explanation of federal programs that can be used by rural communities, organizations and individuals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The guide is described as a first-of-its-kind resource for rural leaders looking for federal funding and partnership opportunities to help address the pandemic.
Click here to read through the guide.
