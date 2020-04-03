71°
New text alert system will provide COVID-19 updates to Louisiana residents
BATON ROUGE - On Thursday Gov. john bel Edwards announced the new text alert system that will " provide timely COVID-19 updates and other critical guidance directly from the governor’s office to Louisiana residents."
Gov. Edwards posted on Facebook urging all Louisiana residents sign-up for the new text alert system so everyone can stay up to date with anything related to COVID-19.
To receive these alerts text ‘LACOVID’ to 67283.
