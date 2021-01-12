New terror threat reportedly points to plot to surround Capitol, lawmaker says

WASHINGTON - On Tuesday morning, Rep. Conor Lamb told reporters that members of Congress were briefed late Monday on a plot to surround the Capitol with thousands of pro-Trump extremists, as well as other new threats against lawmakers, CNN reports.

Lamb, a Pennsylvania Democrat, told CNN, "They were talking about 4,000 armed 'patriots' to surround the Capitol and prevent any Democrat from going in."

He continued, "They have published rules of engagement, meaning when you shoot and when you don't. So this is an organized group that has a plan. They are committed to doing what they're doing because I think in their minds, you know, they are patriots and they're talking about 1776 and so this is now a contest of wills."

"We are not negotiating with or reasoning with these people," Lamb said. "They have to be prosecuted. They have to be stopped. And unfortunately, that includes the President, which is why he needs to be impeached and removed from office."

The news outlet goes on to say that two Democratic lawmakers who participated in the Monday evening briefing told CNN they were walked through several grave scenarios and that an effort was made to emphasize how different security is right now.

"They are very strong when we are weak. That is when the mob psychology takes hold and they are emboldened, but when met with actual determined force, I think a lot of these fantasy world beliefs about what will happen when they come to Washington will melt away," one of the members said.

This individual went on to say that lawmakers are hoping National Guard troops are properly vetted, as many will be coming in from all over the country.