63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New superintendent chosen for Livingston Parish Public Schools

1 hour 43 minutes 17 seconds ago Thursday, April 18 2019 Apr 18, 2019 April 18, 2019 7:31 PM April 18, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A new superintendent has been chosen to replace Rick Wentzel for the Livingston Parish Public School System.

The school board announced Thursday night that Joe Murphy, who's currently the assistant superintendent, will take Wentzel's place.

In February, Wentzel announced that after three years of serving as superintendent, he has decided to retire this upcoming June. Wentzel has been part of the education system for 33 years, and 22 of those years were spent in the Livingston Parish Public School System.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days