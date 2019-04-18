New superintendent chosen for Livingston Parish Public Schools

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A new superintendent has been chosen to replace Rick Wentzel for the Livingston Parish Public School System.

The school board announced Thursday night that Joe Murphy, who's currently the assistant superintendent, will take Wentzel's place.

In February, Wentzel announced that after three years of serving as superintendent, he has decided to retire this upcoming June. Wentzel has been part of the education system for 33 years, and 22 of those years were spent in the Livingston Parish Public School System.