New summer camp aims to educate through sports

ST. FRANCISVILLE - A new summer camp is coming to schools in West Feliciana Parish to help motivate students to get back to learning after being cooped during the pandemic.

"With the pandemic, our kids have been through so much," West Feliciana School Superintendent, Hollis Milton said.

The school district is holding an athletics summer camp for all elementary and middle students to help them learn through sports.

"We looked at this summer as a good opportunity to get our kids invested

and that will lead to great dividends," Milton said.

"It's always better to have a kid involved in something, than sitting at home," Amber Thorne said.

Thorne has a daughter who she says would love to get involved in the

new summer camp.

"Absolutely. She loves all the coaches. She definitely wants to

try cheer," Thorne said.

In addition to physical activity, community leaders will also talk with

the students about what it takes to be part of a team to improve themselves and each other.

"Providing motivational speeches on leadership, character and

what it takes to be a successful student," Milton said.

The camp runs for four weeks. The cost is 20 dollars per student, with transportation and lunch provided.

It starts on June 7th and you can register at Bains Elementary and West Feliciana Middle School.