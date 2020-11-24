New subdivision expected to be built on recently sold 13-acres off Old Jefferson Highway

Generic image of "Sold" sign in front of a property that was on the real estate market.

BATON ROUGE - Experts agree that this year, real estate markets across the country have experienced a dynamic shift due to the COVID health crisis.

Interestingly, though the economy as a whole is struggling, more Americans appear to be moving.

In a recent 2020 Forbes report, Peter Lane Taylor highlighted this by saying, "By every metric, Americans are moving faster now than they were before the pandemic."

"Page-per-property views on real estate platforms like Realtor and Zillow are up over 50% year-over-year almost everywhere, inventory in America’s 100 top metro markets has been shrinking since March, along with days on market and the gap between list-to-sale price."

Along those lines, despite local pandemic-related financial issues, property sales and development plans continue in East Baton Rouge Parish.

For example, according to The Advocate, a nearly 13-acre property off Old Jefferson Highway near Parkview Baptist Church has been sold to local developers, DB Heron Pointe LLC.

The group, which is represented by Brian Dantin and Ross Bruce, purchased the land from Shirley Lemoine Ellis Properties LLC.

DB Heron Pointe LLC already has a clear picture of what to do with its new purchase; The Advocate says it plans to build a 52-lot infill subdivision on the property.

And according to Dantin, the group expects to break ground on the project fairly quickly, as soon as early 2021.

Though specific pricing for homes in the development have yet to be confirmed, costs are likely to be on the higher side.

“The land’s not cheap, so it won’t be entry-level homes,” Dantin explained.

Should the nationwide uptick in moving/real estate purchases continue, it's likely the homes in the subdivision DB Heron Pointe LLC plans to build will be snapped up quickly.