New study aims to assess repairs for EBR schools in poor condition

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Center for Visual and Performing Arts is one out of a dozen schools in East Baton Rouge Parish listed to be in 'poor condition.' Now, the district is asking what can be done, and what it will cost.

"We are not at the stage of the master plan yet, The Master plan is a year-long process, or at least that's the estimated time frame," said Judith Anderson of the CSRS Management Firm.

Experts surveyed and labeled 16 schools that need immediate attention. More than 100 buildings throughout the parish will eventually need work.

"In the report there is an estimated cost of 115 million dollars and with that, it is just a rough estimate of what it would cost to try to help with deferred maintenance," said Anderson.

School system leaders are trying to layout a long-term campus construction project for each area of the district. Anderson says it will take on 10 to 20 years of how they need to expand and grow.

It's now up to EBR school leaders to decide what to do with the growing list of schools that need renovations.

Click here to see the study.