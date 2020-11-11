New streetcar line along French Quarter's edge opens Sunday

Image via: WWL

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans' newest streetcar line will open Sunday, carrying riders along the northern edge of the French Quarter and part of an adjacent neighborhood.



The 1.3-mile route along Rampart Street and St. Claude Avenue also passes historic neighborhoods where French, Spanish, free people of color and former slaves built homes just north and east of what were then the city limits of New Orleans.



It's the city's first new streetcar line since 2013.



In the 1920s, New Orleans had 225 miles of streetcar lines. Only one of them survived - the route where 93-year-old cars with mahogany seats rumble beneath the huge oaks along St. Charles Avenue. That 13.2-mile line and its streetcars were named a national historic landmark in 2014.