New state 'I Voted' sticker returns for fall elections

1 hour 53 minutes 25 seconds ago Wednesday, August 28 2019 Aug 28, 2019 August 28, 2019 5:45 AM August 28, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Tony Bernard Studio/Facebook

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana’s new "I Voted" sticker has been unveiled.

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, joined by artist Tony Bernard, showed off the new sticker design during a presentation Tuesday. The "In Love With Louisiana" sticker "features a rendition of the state bird and seal."

“We’re thrilled with this year’s sticker, and even more excited to see pictures of voters across social media platforms on Election Day,” Ardoin said. “Voting is an integral part of democracy, and the stickers will be a visual representation of a vote cast.”

Stickers will be available for both the October 12 Gubernatorial Primary Election and the November 16 Gubernatorial General Election as well as during early voting.

