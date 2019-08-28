79°
New state 'I Voted' sticker returns for fall elections
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana’s new "I Voted" sticker has been unveiled.
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, joined by artist Tony Bernard, showed off the new sticker design during a presentation Tuesday. The "In Love With Louisiana" sticker "features a rendition of the state bird and seal."
“We’re thrilled with this year’s sticker, and even more excited to see pictures of voters across social media platforms on Election Day,” Ardoin said. “Voting is an integral part of democracy, and the stickers will be a visual representation of a vote cast.”
Stickers will be available for both the October 12 Gubernatorial Primary Election and the November 16 Gubernatorial General Election as well as during early voting.
