New soccer club for kids searches for recruits, will hold tryouts in June

BATON ROUGE - A new soccer club for kids is coming to the Capital City.

The Dallas Texans National Champion Youth Soccer Club has opened a Boys and Girls division in Baton Rouge.

The Club will offer programs for players ages 3 to 19.

Each program is separated by ages, with the youngest being 3 to 5 years.

The Academy level will be for ages 6 to 9, with the competitive levels going from 10 to 19 years of age. The Dallas Texans are members of the most elite platform for youth soccer in the United States – The Elite Clubs National League (ECNL).

Being a division of the Dallas Texans will allow selected players from the Gulf South Texans to tryout, attend practice sessions, play in games, and attend the best college showcases throughout the country with the parent club.

Tryouts will be held at Jefferson Baptist Church in Baton Rouge.

The first tryout will take place in June, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, additional tryout dates will be announced soon along with more information.

For more information on the soccer club, visit www.gulfsouthtexans.com.