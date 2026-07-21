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New signs on I-12 west near I-10 merge warn drivers to stop in effort to minimize crashes
BATON ROUGE — New signs on I-12 westbound are warning drivers to prepare to stop when flashing ahead of the merge onto I-10.
It can be hard to see if traffic is backed up or stopped ahead of that curve as drivers approach the merge point.
These signs and lights are intended to reduce the risk of crashes at the blind spot.
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