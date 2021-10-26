New sheltering program rolling out trailers to hurricane victims

BATON ROUGE - As hurricane recovery efforts continue across the state, thousands are still in need of housing help. Trailers parked at Blue Bayou are waiting to head to the hardest-hit areas.

Some are already in use, but the state says it's having trouble contacting some people who asked for the trailers.

"Even if you've already applied, to go back, review your registration, look and make sure that you've supplied the documentation that's required. You'll have a status there that indicates whether or not we're trying to reach you to schedule a site inspection," Director of GOHSEP, Casey Tingle, said.

Most are heading to the bayou parishes, where hotel rooms may not be available or people are hesitant to leave their property.

"We're looking at a goal of by the end of November being able to house 2,000 families. We think that's doable with the timeframe we have, and it allows time for the FEMA program to really ramp up and take off. Right now, we've got 190 units as of this morning in place on people's property," Tingle said.

Tingle says homeowners in East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Livingston parishes can apply but, the focus is closer to the coast.

"Those are probably not going to be areas that we serve with this program, but certainly we're hoping that success with this program means that it's a tool that will be available for us the next storm or the next event. Hopefully, it'll be something that we execute in similar circumstances," Tingle said.

If successful, this program could be used after future disasters, along with the housing assistance from FEMA. The program, which costs nearly $90 million, is designed to run for six months.

Those who still need assistance can apply at idashelteringla.com. If you're already registered, you can check your status there.

They do ask to make sure your registration is complete to be approved for the program.