New seafood promotion, marketing leader named in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana has a new chief promoter for its seafood industry.

Former state lawmaker Bryan Adams has been appointed director of the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. Adams will manage the agency's finances, oversee marketing efforts and coordinate events highlighting Louisiana seafood.

The News-Star reports that Adams begins his job by hosting the board's signature event, the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off, which will be held Tuesday in Lafayette. Chefs from around the state will compete in the event.

A Republican from Gretna, Adams spent 30 years as a firefighter, was a member of the state House of Representatives for four years and worked as an assistant state fire marshal.