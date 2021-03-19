New rush on vaccine appointments as state expands eligibility

CENTRAL - Pharmacies are being hit with another wave of phone calls after state officials announced most adults would be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday.

The new regulations announced Thursday open up eligibility to adults who fall into a variety of job categories.

Central Pharmacy has seen a surge in phone calls since the announcement.

"People in the food service industry and other things like that who are now eligible are calling to get on the waiting list. And we are going to call them next week and set them up to get their doses," owner Collin Stagg said.

Stagg said they have designated space and a full-time pharmacist just to give the shots.

"We're excited about the eligibility expanding, because the waiting list that we had

was starting to dwindle as far people who qualified to get it," Stagg said.

The pharmacy is hoping to get an increase from 200 to 300 doses next week, and they expect demand to only increase as more people become eligible.

"I'm hoping it will open up to anybody who wants the shot can be able to get it. I think after that happens, you'll have a few more weeks of giving a lot of vaccines," Stagg said.

You can check HERE to find your nearest vaccine location.