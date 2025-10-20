82°
New Roads temporarily loses power after Monday morning fire at Entergy plant

1 hour 21 minutes 35 seconds ago Monday, October 20 2025 Oct 20, 2025 October 20, 2025 1:44 PM October 20, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ROADS - The city of New Roads temporarily lost power Monday afternoon after a fire at an Entergy power plant earlier in the day, the Pointe Coupee Parish Government said on social media. 

According to the parish, the Monday morning fire was caused by a damaged transmission line. To repair the line, the company had to completely disconnect New Roads' power around 1 p.m. 

The parish said the power should be back by 3 p.m.

