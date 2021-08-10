New Roads restaurants find secret recipe to supply chain issues

NEW ROADS – From shut-downs and restrictions to supply chain issues, restaurants have been battered over the last 18 months. The doors have been able to remain open and chefs are serving up their best meals after putting competition aside.

It's putting the motto 'I have your back and you have mine' in place. New Roads restaurant owners are taking advantage of small town values and sharing everything they can with each other.

“With us being such a small community, small parish all it takes is a phone call,” said Sandbar General Manager Skeet Bass.

Bass says his neighbors in the restaurant industry are helping each other out.

"We sell a lot of pickle juice whether it's different shots or recipes so there's actually two bars on the river that save their pickle juice and give it to us because we use it the most,” said Bass.

One of those restaurants is Morels down the street from Bass. The owner there has also had extra poboy buns, which the restaurant ‘Hot Tails’ has needed.

“They'll say yeah we have a case that you can use, we'll go pick it and if they ever need something we'll always help them,” said Hot Tails sous-chef Oscar Ayala.

Ayala has lent out to-go bags to the owner of 'Southern Chicks Cafe'.

"It's hard to get paper products right now. We're having a hard time getting cups it's a hard time getting bags,” said owner Angel Ewing.

And of course, 'Southern Chicks' has lent out frying oil to anyone in short supply.

"Our goal is to make our customers happy and do whatever we can to help each other do that," said Ewing.

“You know it's just the way that we were raised. We come from small town Louisiana and we just want everyone to succeed. If your neighbors succeed then your town succeeds and it just blossoms from there," added Bass.

The restaurant owners also say the community's support in continuing to eat locally is also helping them survive.