New Roads Police request assistance in identifying suspected thief

Image of a man New Roads Police have requested public assistance in identifying (July 8,2020) Photo: New Roads Police Department

NEW ROADS - The New Roads Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in identifying the man pictured above.

Police say the man was at a Walmart in New Roads (460 Hospital Rd, New Roads, LA 70760) when he reportedly stole a customer's wallet.

Anyone with pertinent information regarding the case is urged to contact authorities at (225) 694-3737.