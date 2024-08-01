New Roads police chief to leave department; departs five months after taking position

Photo: New Roads Police Chief Cedrick Epps (left) is sworn in by Mayor Theron Smith (right) in March.

NEW ROADS — The New Roads Police are once again searching for new leadership, as Police Chief Cedrick Epps has only three more weeks on the job, Mayor Theron Smith told WBRZ on Thursday.

Epps remains in good standing with the department and city, Smith said.

"However, out of respect for his privacy I am unable to provide a reason for his departure," Smith added.

Epps' departure from the office of chief comes less than five months after he took the position in March.

A former Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's deputy, Epps was appointed by the New Roads City Council a month after previous police chief Delaney Lee stepped down amid allegations that he had an inappropriate relationship with an officer. Assistant Chief James Johnson took over in the interim, WBRZ reported.

A replacement has not yet been named.