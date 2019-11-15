60°
New Roads police captain booked on malfeasance, bribery charges

Friday, November 15 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ROADS - A longtime police officer was booked on multiple charges, including malfeasance in office, this week.

The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday that Shane Fabre had been booked into the parish jail earlier this week. Fabre is facing charges of malfeasance in office, public bribery and misdemeanor theft.

An arrest warrant suggests the crimes took place sometime between Sep. 1 and Nov. 1. Further details surrounding the allegations were not immediately available. 

