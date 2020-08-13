New Roads crash at LA 1 and LA 78 leaves one seriously injured, closes roadways

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - A Thursday morning crash involving a pick-up truck and an 18-wheeler occurred in New Roads at LA 78, leaving at least one person injured.

TRAFFIC ALERT: La 1 is closed at La 78 (Pointe Coupee) due to crash involving injury and 18-wheeler — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) August 13, 2020

The wreck took place shortly before 7:45 a.m. and Louisiana State Police say the driver of the pick-up was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital with serious injuries.

Though additional details related to the circumstances surrounding the crash are limited, WBRZ has learned that LA 1 is closed at LA 78 (Pointe Coupee) as officials respond to the scene.

This is a developing situation, check back for updates.