New Roads celebrates Mardi Gras with drive-by viewing of floats

NEW ROADS - The New Roads Mardi Gras kicked off Saturday, in a different way due to strict COVID-guidelines.

"The crowds are not here for good reason, but the spirit of Mardi Gras is here in New Roads, where it belongs." Dr. Louis Montelaro of New Roads said.

It's a drive-thru parade this year, being held inside of the Old Cottonseed Mill, where 12 stationary floats are on display.

Folks drive through the middle of the floats where they are asked not to get out of their vehicles.

"I love it because it's been a long tradition here in New Roads, and we want to keep it going", Paula Lambert of New Roads said.

City and parish officials did not want to cancel the annual tradition, that locals claim is the oldest Mardi Gras parade in the state, so they decided to move indoors, and hand out a bag of beads as cars leave.

"The Mardi Gras spirit in Pointe Coupee will never die," George Miller, the Director of the Main Street program said. "Make it a community event that we will be talking about for years to come."



The drive-thru parade will be held every day until Fat Tuesday.

To see the floats it only costs $10 per vehicle. Tickets are available online or at the door.

Click here for more information.