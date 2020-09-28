New Roads cancels 2020 Harvest Festival amid ongoing coronavirus concerns

Photo: City of New Roads

NEW ROADS - The City of New Roads is canceling its annual Harvest Festival next month due to safety concerns related to the ongoing pandemic.

A statement from Mayor Cornell Dukes announced the decision Monday. The event was originally scheduled for the weekend of Oct. 16.

“Harvest Festival brings together thousands of people to our beautiful city from all over to enjoy live music and great family fun,” Mayor Dukes said in a statement. “We have decided that the best course of action is to cancel this event. We cannot guarantee that we can organize a successful event that size in a safe environment with social distancing to keep the everyone safe.”

The city says it has now shifted its focus toward planning out festivities for fall 2021.